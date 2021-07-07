Food & Fitness app – 04 Dietary

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to share with you how “My dietary” looks. Here the user can see what kind of dishes are included in menu on the certain day. Also users can explore each dish in details. Moreover, if he or she does not like meal, it can be easily changed before the delivery.
Full case on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120035587/Food-Fitness-mobile-app-ux-ui
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.