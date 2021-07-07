Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animal Behavior Consultant Presentation

Animal Behavior Consultant Presentation branding design ppt design pitch deck
Organization name
Petrichor Gardens Animal Behavior Services, LLC
Description of the organization and its target audience
Petrichor Gardens ABS provides cat and dog training and behavior services to pet owners and animal shelters in the southern New Hampshire area. We emphasize teaching our clients effective communication and building trust with their pets, as well as educating them on animal behavior and enrichment. Our target audience is the pet owner (on average: 30-50yo female, multiple pets, college educated, middle-to-upper class) and the animal shelter (volunteered services, limited resources).
Industry
Animal & Pet
Our brand is about building that emotional connection between human and animal.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
