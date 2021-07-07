Animal Behavior Consultant Presentation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Organization name
Petrichor Gardens Animal Behavior Services, LLC
------------------------
Description of the organization and its target audience
Petrichor Gardens ABS provides cat and dog training and behavior services to pet owners and animal shelters in the southern New Hampshire area. We emphasize teaching our clients effective communication and building trust with their pets, as well as educating them on animal behavior and enrichment. Our target audience is the pet owner (on average: 30-50yo female, multiple pets, college educated, middle-to-upper class) and the animal shelter (volunteered services, limited resources).
------------------------
Industry
Animal & Pet
------------------------
Our brand is about building that emotional connection between human and animal.