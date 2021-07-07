Animal Behavior Consultant Presentation

Organization name

Petrichor Gardens Animal Behavior Services, LLC

Description of the organization and its target audience

Petrichor Gardens ABS provides cat and dog training and behavior services to pet owners and animal shelters in the southern New Hampshire area. We emphasize teaching our clients effective communication and building trust with their pets, as well as educating them on animal behavior and enrichment. Our target audience is the pet owner (on average: 30-50yo female, multiple pets, college educated, middle-to-upper class) and the animal shelter (volunteered services, limited resources).

Industry

Animal & Pet

Our brand is about building that emotional connection between human and animal.