Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stas Kulesh 🥝

Brainable Help and Support Mascots

Stas Kulesh 🥝
Stas Kulesh 🥝
Hire Me
  • Save
Brainable Help and Support Mascots mental workouts sketch illustration
Brainable Help and Support Mascots mental workouts sketch illustration
Brainable Help and Support Mascots mental workouts sketch illustration
Brainable Help and Support Mascots mental workouts sketch illustration
Download color palette
  1. Brainable 3.png
  2. Brainable 4.png
  3. Brainable 5.png
  4. Brainable 6.png

Brainable is a game that challenges your working memory. Simple to learn, hard to master, Brainable alternates between a game with numbers and letters. Memorize the sequence then repeat it back - without mistake. Improve your mental agility with the daily 15 minute workouts! Unearth those hidden opportunities by lifting that mental fog, boost your brain power, increase mental alertness, and enjoy improving your cognitive performance!

https://brainable.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Stas Kulesh 🥝
Stas Kulesh 🥝
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stas Kulesh 🥝

View profile
    • Like