Brainable Help and Support Mascots

Brainable is a game that challenges your working memory. Simple to learn, hard to master, Brainable alternates between a game with numbers and letters. Memorize the sequence then repeat it back - without mistake. Improve your mental agility with the daily 15 minute workouts! Unearth those hidden opportunities by lifting that mental fog, boost your brain power, increase mental alertness, and enjoy improving your cognitive performance!
https://brainable.com