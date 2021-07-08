Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bank Accounts

Bank Accounts logo web ui ui design landing design uidesign desktop inspireation light panel fintech finance bank account account dashboard
Here's the first another shot of the Mobexi Project.

Stay tuned for more shots.
Do you love that? Tell me in comments below.

Do you have a project?
theabolfazl@gmail.com

Rebound of
Crypto Dashboard Light
I design nice things For pepole ⤵

