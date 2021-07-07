Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bryan Richard Keith

Dragon Smoke - 247/365

Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith
Dragon Smoke - 247/365 serpent dragons color art illustration illustrations animal beast creature fantasy smoke smoking hand skeleton drake
This was one of those 1am ideas that keeps you up till 4 and then a good chunk of the next day too. So, exhausting but incredibly satisfying. I hope to do a lot more stuff like this once I'm done with the 365!
And now that it's 7, I should probably do some real people work 😬

Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith

