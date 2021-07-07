All Well - Wellness company

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
All Well wants to integrate wellness into the workday with 15 minute or less wellness retreats, in the form of - meditation, yoga, breathing, and other quick workshops.

After having an unusual year of working from home, the need to prioritize our collective mental health is at an all time high. I designed their logo and built initial brand identity guidelines to support the company as it takes shape before its launch.

