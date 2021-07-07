Mid Century Modern Greeting Card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This card design was inspired by vintage road signs and mid century modern style. The entire piece was created in Procreate, so everything is hand drawn and hand lettered.