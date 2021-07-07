Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Here Be Monsters T-Shirt

Here Be Monsters T-Shirt architecture brutalism fish podcast illustration underwater water shirt design apparel mockup shirt mockup shirt apparel apparel design graphic design design
Shirt design for the amazing independent podcast, Here Be Monsters. One of the prompts I was given was brutalist architecture, and from there it spiraled into a trippy underwater headquarters for HBM.

You can pre-order the shirt (with tons of color options) at https://www.hbmpodcast.com/the-underwater-shirt

