Here Be Monsters T-Shirt

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shirt design for the amazing independent podcast, Here Be Monsters. One of the prompts I was given was brutalist architecture, and from there it spiraled into a trippy underwater headquarters for HBM.
You can pre-order the shirt (with tons of color options) at https://www.hbmpodcast.com/the-underwater-shirt