Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Visual Villain

Ramen lover

The Visual Villain
The Visual Villain
  • Save
Ramen lover cartooncharacter slurp vectorart bowl eating ramen graphic designer illustrator graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

This fella is just as crazy about ramen like me 🍜 How about you? Do you like ramen and which kind? Also available in my updated shop, visit: https://visualvillain.bigcartel.com

The Visual Villain
The Visual Villain

More by The Visual Villain

View profile
    • Like