Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
mickael verbeke

UI8 | Balance between real and virtual money

mickael verbeke
mickael verbeke
  • Save
UI8 | Balance between real and virtual money trend blendercycles litecoin bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency crypto redshift cycles cinema4d blender illustration 3d icon
Download color palette

Hey dribblers !

This is one of a serie 3D crypto scenes that I have made for UI8.net. A digital platform where designer can pick up UI ressources for theirs projects. More soon !

All done in Blender, Cinema 4D, Substance designer and Rendered in Cycles and Redshift. Hope you like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻

---

Instagram | Behance

mickael verbeke
mickael verbeke

More by mickael verbeke

View profile
    • Like