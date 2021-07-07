UI8 | Balance between real and virtual money

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribblers !
This is one of a serie 3D crypto scenes that I have made for UI8.net. A digital platform where designer can pick up UI ressources for theirs projects. More soon !
All done in Blender, Cinema 4D, Substance designer and Rendered in Cycles and Redshift. Hope you like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻
