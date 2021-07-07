Alex Davis

Honda Infotainment UI Concept - Part 1

Frustrated by the dated, unintuitive and redundant infotainment experience in my new CR-V, I thought I'd try my hand at improving some of the more heavily-used pages in Adobe XD.

Click around the latest version of the concept here - https://xd.adobe.com/view/9a0724c9-be30-4931-abc3-90011cd18fca-cf54/?fullscreen

