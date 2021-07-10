Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreyash Barot

RYT.life - About Us page

Shreyash Barot
Shreyash Barot
Hire Me
  • Save
RYT.life - About Us page health care health who we are about about us page website design mental wellness mental health illustration website web ux ui interface clean design uidesign branding graphic design
RYT.life - About Us page health care health who we are about about us page website design mental wellness mental health illustration website web ux ui interface clean design uidesign branding graphic design
RYT.life - About Us page health care health who we are about about us page website design mental wellness mental health illustration website web ux ui interface clean design uidesign branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. About us.png
  2. web_about us.png
  3. mobile_About us.png

About Us page for the RYT.life
Hope you'll like it. Don't forget to check the full page design.

I would love to hear your valuable feedback.

Checkout Website

Press L to show some ❤ love.

For Project Enquiries:- hello@shreyash.design

More stuff coming, keep tuning for updates.
Behance | Instagram

Cheers!
Shreyash Barot

Shreyash Barot
Shreyash Barot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shreyash Barot

View profile
    • Like