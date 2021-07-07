Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhargav Diyora

#7.2 Job searching portal web design in figma

Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora
  • Save
#7.2 Job searching portal web design in figma web ui ui landingpage ux figma figmauiux figmadesign design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers

Happy to share our another design, This time a web design to Searching Job.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

If you like it then press "L"

Thanks for watching ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora

More by Bhargav Diyora

View profile
    • Like