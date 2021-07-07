Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NB Design

2-sided locksmith and shoe mender flyer

NB Design
NB Design
  • Save
2-sided locksmith and shoe mender flyer photomanipulation photomontage shoe corporate company business services advertising promotion keyhole locked doors lock keys shoe repairing promotional ad flyer leather treatment shoe mender locksmith pickup
Download color palette

creation of a 2-sided locksmith and shoe mender flyer. The flyer / promotional ad was meant to introduce customers with both activities that the company was taking care of. One about show mending, leather treatment, sole mending and shoe repairing more generally in one one and the locksmith on the other hand. Opening locked doors, creating new keys were part of offered services

NB Design
NB Design

More by NB Design

View profile
    • Like