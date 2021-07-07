Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
QearlLee

Project Dashboard

QearlLee
QearlLee
Hire Me
  • Save
Project Dashboard card practice clean kanban ux ui design data green
Project Dashboard card practice clean kanban ux ui design data green
Project Dashboard card practice clean kanban ux ui design data green
Download color palette
  1. pic 1.png
  2. pic2.png
  3. 概览@2x.png

Hi Guys：
Recently we are upgrading the design system. This is an attempt to design the Dashboard page.

Hope you like it!

If you have any
suggestion, please let me know

If you enjoy it please Press “L”.👊

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
QearlLee
QearlLee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by QearlLee

View profile
    • Like