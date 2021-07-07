Project Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys：
Recently we are upgrading the design system. This is an attempt to design the Dashboard page.
Hope you like it!
If you have any
suggestion, please let me know
—
If you enjoy it please Press “L”.👊