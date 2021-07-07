Trendy and Favorite Free Fonts - Typography Concept

Finding the coolest fonts for design projects can be tricky especially if you're feeling lost in a creative block 😕 (we've all been there..) which is super normal to happen to even the most creative designers 😌 you just need a little spark of inspiration ✨ and then you're good to go!

We're introducing our favorite fonts of 2021 which are not only FREE* but also TRENDY 🥳

Don't forget to credit the creator when needed ❤️ let's support each other

*Some free personal & commercial use and some just free for personal use