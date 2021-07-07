Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Klaar.me Web UX & UI Design

Klaar.me Web UX & UI Design accountant accounting book bookkeep ux design ui design ux ui landing page website web design web design gui fintech financial
Klaar.me takes bookkeeping out of it's stereotypical context. At Klaar.me there are no grey cardigans or folders filled with invoices and contracts, it’s fully digital with 24/7 online access to all clients. Their bold approach to an out-dated industry also needed a fresh and up to date visual identity which we were tasked with. The project also included coming up with a new name to what was formerly called DC Management, a website and social media materials.

