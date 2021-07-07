Klaar.me Web UX & UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Klaar.me takes bookkeeping out of it's stereotypical context. At Klaar.me there are no grey cardigans or folders filled with invoices and contracts, it’s fully digital with 24/7 online access to all clients. Their bold approach to an out-dated industry also needed a fresh and up to date visual identity which we were tasked with. The project also included coming up with a new name to what was formerly called DC Management, a website and social media materials.