Araksha Parent App UI/UX Design

Hey Folks,
I'm happy to show you my another UI/UX design concept which I was done in my intern period. It's called "Araksha".It is a community engagement mobile APP for the Drivers and Parents of the School Van Transportations service ensuring a safe, convenient and transparent ride. I would like to introduce to you a clean design and developer-friendly design.
I hope you like the idea and don't forget to let me know how do you like it in the comment.
I am available for your freelance Projects.
Inquiry - vihangapamuditha@gmail.com
Cheers.
Click the following link to check the full project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123009045/Araksha-Parent-App-UIUX-Design