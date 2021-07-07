Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vihanga Athukorala

Araksha Parent App UI/UX Design

Vihanga Athukorala
Vihanga Athukorala
Araksha Parent App UI/UX Design
Hey Folks,

I'm happy to show you my another UI/UX design concept which I was done in my intern period. It's called "Araksha".It is a community engagement mobile APP for the Drivers and Parents of the School Van Transportations service ensuring a safe, convenient and transparent ride. I would like to introduce to you a clean design and developer-friendly design.

I hope you like the idea and don't forget to let me know how do you like it in the comment.

I am available for your freelance Projects.
Inquiry - vihangapamuditha@gmail.com

Cheers.

Click the following link to check the full project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123009045/Araksha-Parent-App-UIUX-Design

Vihanga Athukorala
Vihanga Athukorala

