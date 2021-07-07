Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aadil Mehraj

Kashmiri Houseboat 3D Art

I have been working in Autodesk Maya for a while, for sure it is the industry standard 3D modeling & animation package. Recently @adnanhassan5 recommended me blender as it is open source and free. I have used blender in 2011. After seeing what it is now blew my mind. It has advanced tools for everything from Modeling, Rigging, Shader Building, Sclupting to Compositing.

I recommend every 3D artist to try this.😊✌

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
