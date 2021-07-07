Work Anniversary

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We like to celebrate at Voodoo, and work anniversaries are a part of it! In collaboration with the Employer Branding team, we created those animated illustrations. Employees can share them on social media to celebrate their work milestones with the world.
There are variants for each year, looking forward for the 10 years one!
