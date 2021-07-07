Work Anniversary

We like to celebrate at Voodoo, and work anniversaries are a part of it! In collaboration with the Employer Branding team, we created those animated illustrations. Employees can share them on social media to celebrate their work milestones with the world.

There are variants for each year, looking forward for the 10 years one!

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!

🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store

🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!