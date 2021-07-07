Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Designer Liton

Unevasx-Logo Mark

Designer Liton
Designer Liton
  • Save
Unevasx-Logo Mark u x l g h m c graphic design illustration designerliton icon unique logo branding modern logo minimal logo logo mark logo design logo u letter logo
Download color palette

Unevasx-Logo Mark

Unevasx is a Bank support company.
Concept ingredients:
1. Letter U
2. Circle
3. Digital (for smart and secure units)

Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.

Interested in working with me?

Let's make a mark, together!
E-mail: mdliton.gd@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Fiverr

Designer Liton
Designer Liton

More by Designer Liton

View profile
    • Like