Ball ball ball!

Ball ball ball! summer jackrussell mixedmedia vibe bogyólé vylyan character drawing painting gouache play ball cute dog label wine graphic design illustration design
Made for the 2021's Vylyan Bogyólé Wine label design competition.
Key words: youth, freshness, playfulness, zest.
The main character was inspired by my Jack Russell terrier because he is exactly like that vibe. I painted the elements with gouache and used colored pencils on it.

