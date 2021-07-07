Design System for Relias

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The elements of a design system can benefit organizations of any size, when scaled for their individual needs. A “full” design system is most beneficial to companies who are scaling their internal teams and core digital experiences, and risk losing sight of customer experience and centricity without centralized processes and tools.
We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, with a fast growing product portfolio to create a their first design system from scratch, using a new set of branding guidelines as a base.
For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com
