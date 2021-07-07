Luxury Events Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribblers!
We present to you our new project - a mobile app for finding special luxury events. Come and visit outstanding parties in unique places, meet fascinating people and just have fun!
The design we’ve created is luxurious yet simple to use, so it will fit even the most demanding requirements.
