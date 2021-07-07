Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
EuroART93

Free XD - fashion website

EuroART93
EuroART93
Hire Us
  • Save
Free XD - fashion website free template free web development web design website adobe xd free xd
Download color palette
  1. for_woman_web_dribbble.m4v
  2. FOR_website.jpg

Dribbblers, we have some great news. It's freebie time 🎉🎉

We are sharing FREE Adobe XD template for a concept of fashion themed website.

This file is completely free for you to download and use it in your work. Download it from the download section and let us know how you intend to use it. Also don't be shy and show us some love.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr

FOR_woman_web.xd
80 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
EuroART93
EuroART93
Award winning digital agency. We are great storytellers.
Hire Us

More by EuroART93

View profile
    • Like