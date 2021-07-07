Free XD - fashion website

Dribbblers, we have some great news. It's freebie time 🎉🎉

We are sharing FREE Adobe XD template for a concept of fashion themed website.

This file is completely free for you to download and use it in your work. Download it from the download section and let us know how you intend to use it. Also don't be shy and show us some love.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr