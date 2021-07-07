Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tree Home tote bag

Tree Home tote bag naivistic cute style papercut style color harmony animals animal illustration scandinavian style japanmade tote bag pastels scandinavian colorful illustration leena kisonen flat color
Another design for Entoh tote bags in Japan! This one celebrates birds and other small creatures who live in the trees.

The bags are available for purchase here: https://ecoru.theshop.jp/

