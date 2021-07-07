🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi dribbblers!
Welcome back to me ✌️
This is the concept of a social app. Bright, trendy and convenient.
Write in the comments what associations do you have?
Press 'L' and support me with your like
And don't forget to subscribe! ✌🏼
Have an idea or an existing project? I'm ready to offer a qualitative analysis and free proposal for it. Besides, it is secure and confidential.
