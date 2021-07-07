Hi dribbblers!

Welcome back to me ✌️

This is the concept of a social app. Bright, trendy and convenient.

Write in the comments what associations do you have?

Press 'L' and support me with your like

And don't forget to subscribe! ✌🏼

Have an idea or an existing project? I'm ready to offer a qualitative analysis and free proposal for it. Besides, it is secure and confidential.

Behance | Telegram | Email