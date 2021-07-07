Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Élodie Roosz

Icons research 2



Icons research 2 iconset icon iconography icon design web design ui socialmedia digitalillustrations branding graphic design research webdesign website procreate icons
I did some research of icons for a website. They have not been used but I still like them.

🎨 Done with Procreate on iPad

🔗 You can find my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elodieroosz_art/
🔗 And my website: https://www.elodieroosz.fr/




    • Like