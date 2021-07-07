Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Graphic Pear

Minimal Flat Website Presentation Mockup

Graphic Pear
Graphic Pear
  • Save
Minimal Flat Website Presentation Mockup photoshop mockup
Download color palette

Minimal flat and modern website page presentation mockup; PSD flat graphic template photoshop featuring smart object layer editing. Backgrounds, colors and other effects are easily customizable.
DOWNLOAD

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Graphic Pear
Graphic Pear

More by Graphic Pear

View profile
    • Like