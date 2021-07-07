Taste from Italy - Wine tour pt_2

Wine Experience through taste and history , from the home page to the product page. More Shots

A color palette with warm and delicate shades in both light and darker tones, in order to frame contents and images in a distinctive and sophisticated context made of tone-on-tone games.

Credits:

Art-direction / Design / UI / UX - Marco Fasoli

Motion - Gian Marco Maurizi & Alessandro Mori

3D - Jacopo Labuz