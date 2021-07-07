Matic Invoice Template Design By Websroad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Modern and colorful design that fit your new trend of design. Easily Editable for any layer. Just modify your invoice item and price text and address so it will be ready for you. if you already downloaded that so you may also like this invoice.
Features: + Compatible with Adobe Illustrator (AI & EPS) + Editable object, color, & text + Uses free fonts (font download link in documentation file) + Multiple colors included + Print ready [CMYK]
All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: + https://Istock.com/
Fonts:
+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat?query=montserrat&preview.text_type=custom
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Abril+Fatface?preview.text_type=custom
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks