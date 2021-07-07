Natalie

Nasa Countdown Timer

Natalie
Natalie
  • Save
Nasa Countdown Timer timer ui dailyui design design challenge web design mars nasa
Download color palette

Hi, this is a Nasa themed countdown timer. Made for day 14 of the daily UI challenge. If you like any of my designs feel free to drop me a line and say hello! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Natalie
Natalie

More by Natalie

View profile
    • Like