Rackspace Technology Campaign - Creative & Art Concept

Creative concept & Art Direction: Cindy Becerra.
Created for Rackspace Technology as part of this 360 campaign.
The core message is directed to the IT Professionals who played a key role in the digital transformation the world had to go through during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. We worked to create a solid and unique art concept that made impact in contrast the brand's usual guidelines and use of colour but at the same time maintaining Rackspace's image.
This campaign as a whole (creative concept, art direction, mailings, landing pages and merchandising) meant a great deal both professional and personally to me.
Contact me!
bycdbema@gmail.com