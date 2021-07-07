Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft Your Phone Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft Your Phone Icons icons glassmorphism art phone windows microsoft logo illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Microsoft Your Phone Icons icons glassmorphism art phone windows microsoft logo illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Microsoft Your Phone Icons - White B.png
  2. Microsoft Your Phone Icons - Black B.png

Day #7 of 30

This is the 11-th such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Your Phone Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like