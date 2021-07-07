Rackspace Technology Campaign - Souvenirs

Merchandising part of the 360 campaign created for Rackspace Technology from Creative Direction to Art Direction.

This was the last but not least important part of the campaign, which reinforced the message to the IT Professionals who where key in the digital transformation the world had to go through in the Covid-19 pandemic. This stickers where made in print production and delivered to employees and clients.

This campaign as a whole (creative concept, art direction, mailings, landing pages and merchandising) meant a great deal both professional and personally to me.

