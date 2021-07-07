Md Nazmul Nabid

Farmers Mirror (Krisoker Dorpon)

Farmers Mirror (Krisoker Dorpon) design branding green modern logo agrologo agriculture logoforyoutube
Logo- krisoker Dorpon (Farmers' Mirror)

A logo for a popular youtube channel in Bangladesh.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
