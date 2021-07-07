Rackspace Technology Campaign - Merch Mailing

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Part of the 360 campaign created for Rackspace Technology from Creative Direction to Art Direction.
This was the last but not least important part of the campaign, which reinforced the message to the IT Professionals who where key in the digital transformation the world had to go through in the Covid-19 pandemic. This mailing was for promoting the last bit of the campaign, which contained the merchandising and wallpapers.
This campaign as a whole (creative concept, art direction, mailings, landing pages and merchandising) meant a great deal both professional and personally to me.
