Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahabub Hassan

Modern Logo - ZenText Negative Space Logo Design

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan
  • Save
Modern Logo - ZenText Negative Space Logo Design logofolio2021 logotrends2021 logo logo exploration logos logotype logodesign branding plane logo z letter logo z logo logo design branding branding design visual identity minimalist logo modern logo business logo vector icon design logo design
Download color palette

[Unused Concept]

The Logo Concepts : Letter Z + Paper Plane Icon

Style : Modern , Creative, Simple, Colorful.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan

More by Mahabub Hassan

View profile
    • Like