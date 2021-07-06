Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chloe Machajewski

Shawarma Bob's Food Truck Wrap Design Concept

Shawarma Bob's Food Truck Wrap Design Concept brand kit menu tshirt instagram graphic design wisconsin milwaukee brand design brand greek taco truck restaurant food truck vector illustration logo adobe illustrator branding design
This branding package included a full food truck wrap, logo design, merchandise design, and custom social media assets. We worked to portray the Greek & Mediterranean roots of the food, while still keeping things modern & clean.

Check out my portfolio for more work: curatedbychloe.com/portfolio

