Stacy's Sweet Spot

Stacy's Sweet Spot web logo branding design
A project from quite awhile back(before websites were big and filled up a monitor). Branding for a local chocolatier - logo, photo shoot, rack cards, business cards, website and packaging. BTW, her creations were delicious!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
