Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ideaplane Studio

Bee Security Logo

Ideaplane Studio
Ideaplane Studio
  • Save
Bee Security Logo maleware ladybug antivirus secure virus animal brand design design logos logo branding concept brand identity branding logodesign logode protection shield security bee
Download color palette

The logomark is a combination of a Flying Bee holding a Shield with a Keyhole inside, that representing Security or Protection. https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=532318

Ideaplane Studio
Ideaplane Studio

More by Ideaplane Studio

View profile
    • Like