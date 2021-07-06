Vieri Agustian

Sausage Chef Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Sausage Chef Logo hot brand fork chef meat cow sausage retail cafe restaurant food illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of sausage stuck into a fork and chef hat. Suitable for restaurant, cafe, sausage shop or any sausage business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=502432

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like