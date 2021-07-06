Paula Toledo Palomino

Jacaranda Casa de Brincar Responsive Website

Paula Toledo Palomino
Paula Toledo Palomino
  • Save
Jacaranda Casa de Brincar Responsive Website ui ux design
Download color palette

This project developed a responsive website for a child daycare based on the Montessori method.

My main goal was to describe the place and all its different activities and methodologies. I worked solo in this project and was responsible for the full design and development cycle.

View Project live: https://jacarandacasadebrincar.com.br/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Paula Toledo Palomino
Paula Toledo Palomino

More by Paula Toledo Palomino

View profile
    • Like