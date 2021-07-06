Jacaranda Casa de Brincar Responsive Website

Trending designs to inspire you
This project developed a responsive website for a child daycare based on the Montessori method.
My main goal was to describe the place and all its different activities and methodologies. I worked solo in this project and was responsible for the full design and development cycle.
View Project live: https://jacarandacasadebrincar.com.br/