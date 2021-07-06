Lex Midia Responsive Website

Trending designs to inspire you
This company sells media on billboards and needed an institutional website that was at the same time to promote the company and function as a sales support tool.
Our focus was then to create a website that, in addition to describing the company and services, would function as a repository of tools that could be used and demonstrated by vendors. Thus, we created art to help clients visualize the commercialized billboard formats, tables with the commercialized weeks and an interactive map using the google maps API to show the existing points.
In this project I worked as UX Designer and Project Manager, coordinating the digital media team in content production.
View Project live: https://lexmidia.com/