Unica FM Responsive Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This radio was looking for a way to share its content digitally, without the need for its listeners to download an app for this purpose. The main objective of this site was to create a platform that resembled an APP when opened on mobile devices and an institutional website when opened on desktops, always with an emphasis on the radio player.
We work with a solution where the player automatically opens on mobile devices and positions itself as a top bar on the desktop interface.
In this project I worked as UX Designer and Project Manager, coordinating the digital media team in content production.
See the project live: https://unicafm.com.br