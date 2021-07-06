Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paula Toledo Palomino

Unica FM Responsive Website

Paula Toledo Palomino
Paula Toledo Palomino
Unica FM Responsive Website
This radio was looking for a way to share its content digitally, without the need for its listeners to download an app for this purpose. The main objective of this site was to create a platform that resembled an APP when opened on mobile devices and an institutional website when opened on desktops, always with an emphasis on the radio player.

We work with a solution where the player automatically opens on mobile devices and positions itself as a top bar on the desktop interface.

In this project I worked as UX Designer and Project Manager, coordinating the digital media team in content production.

See the project live: https://unicafm.com.br

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Paula Toledo Palomino
Paula Toledo Palomino

