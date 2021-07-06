Unica FM Responsive Website

This radio was looking for a way to share its content digitally, without the need for its listeners to download an app for this purpose. The main objective of this site was to create a platform that resembled an APP when opened on mobile devices and an institutional website when opened on desktops, always with an emphasis on the radio player.

We work with a solution where the player automatically opens on mobile devices and positions itself as a top bar on the desktop interface.

In this project I worked as UX Designer and Project Manager, coordinating the digital media team in content production.

See the project live: https://unicafm.com.br