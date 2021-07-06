Subscribe | DailyUI 026

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! How are you doing? Today I made a subscribe window. This one is for a financial newsletter, a little brief with important news sent to your e-mail.
While doing it, I had a lot trouble trying to put the elements in order. I changed the canvas size many times from Web to Mobile. I wanted to include another button, one that would let you choose from 'daily' and 'weekly' email's, but I couldn't fit it in so I just deleted it. But what do you think about it? #DailyUI