My entry to WGD's logo competition.

WGD, Worldwide Graphic Designers, is a group of graphic designers primarily organizing poster design projects with social content. The community has members internationally and focus on collaberation and social reflection.

In May the board members announced a student logo competition that I was lucky enough to be invited to. They were looking to expand their community with an educational purpose. A social learning and collaberation forum. Here is my proposal!

