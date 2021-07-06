Trending designs to inspire you
My entry to WGD's logo competition.
WGD, Worldwide Graphic Designers, is a group of graphic designers primarily organizing poster design projects with social content. The community has members internationally and focus on collaberation and social reflection.
In May the board members announced a student logo competition that I was lucky enough to be invited to. They were looking to expand their community with an educational purpose. A social learning and collaberation forum. Here is my proposal!