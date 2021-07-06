Achmad Fauzi

Financial Dashboard | finan.sial

Achmad Fauzi
Achmad Fauzi
  • Save
Financial Dashboard | finan.sial online bank bank finance dashboard finance app desktop financial ux modern ui interactive design design clean
Download color palette

Currently it is quite difficult to track financial activities, therefore this is a dashboard that helps to manage your financial activities. I called it finan.sial
Hope you like this design concept!

Press 'L' to show some love!
Follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.

Any critiques are very welcome, keen to hear your thoughts!

Achmad Fauzi
Achmad Fauzi

More by Achmad Fauzi

View profile
    • Like