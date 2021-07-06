Madison Merica

Rewired Fitness Logo Design

Rewired Fitness Logo Design
Logo design I did for my gym a few years back when they stepped away from the Crossfit brand. They really wanted to step away from any typical fitness iconography like kettlebells and barbells and focus on something that was bold and clean.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
