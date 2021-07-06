Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI - Day 12 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

#DailyUI - Day 12 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) design study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
#DailyUI - Day 12

E-Commerce Shop
(Single Item)

Design Hint...

Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else?

Consider the brand, the products offered, product views, product options, desired actions (conversions, product views, etc.) and the users! (As always, it's up to you!)

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
